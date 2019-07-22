‘Undercover Billionaire’ Begins on Discovery Aug. 6

Undercover Billionaire, which sees a wealthy mogul attempt to build a million-dollar company in 90 days, debuts on Discovery Aug. 6. Glenn Stearns, who made his billions in mortgage lending, will ditch his private jet and head to Erie, Pa. with $100 in his pocket. He’ll assume a fake name and attempt to start a company without his list of contacts.

“Along the way, he’ll share practical tips and the knowledge on how to build a fortune from his three decades in business,” said Discovery. “But in order to succeed, Glenn will need to come up with a million-dollar idea and find a team to help him build it.”

After 90 days, Stearns will reveal his identity and give the top performing team members a stake in the company and a key role running it. An independent evaluator will also assess the value of the company. If it’s not worth $1 million, Stearns will put $1 million into the business.

Undercover Billionaire is produced for Discovery by This is Just a Test. Aengus James, Colin King Miller, Tim Warren and Cynthia Childs are executive producers for This is Just a Test. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle and Carter Figueroa are exec producers.