Under NBC Umbrella, Janice Dickinson Sees Gains

The fourth season premiere of The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency on Oxygen was the highest rated premiere in the show’s history among the network’s key demos.

The ratings show the marketing muscle of NBC Universal, which acquired Oxygen last fall. The new season is the first since the acquisition was completed.

The show delivered 322,000 P18-49, up 98% from last season and 238,000 W18-49, up 109% from last year, all while posting a .5 household rating.