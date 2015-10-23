‘Undateable’ to Air Live for Both Coasts

Three weeks into a season where it airs live on the East Coast, NBC guy comedy Undateable will shoot and air a second live telecast, this for the West Coast, each week this season. The show airs Fridays at 8 p.m.

Bill Lawrence and Adam Sztykiel are the creators of Undateable, which is inspired by the book Undateable: 311 Things Guys Do That Guarantee They Won’t Be Dating or Having Sex, and centers on mismatched roommates and their oddball pals.

Undateable scored a 0.9 rating in 18-49 last Friday, a tenth of a point ahead of its season premiere the week before, with 3.2 million total viewers watching Oct. 16.

Series such as E.R. and 30 Rock have at times shot a single episode live, but doing an entire season in that manner is uncommon, as NBC works to make the comedy stand out from the competition and make the most of its cast's live chops.

The series is produced by Doozer in association with Warner Bros. Television.