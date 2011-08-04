U.K.'s Channel 4 to Air '2 Broke Girls'

Channel 4 in the U.K. has acquired premiere broadcast rights to the upcoming sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, from Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The comedy will bow this September on CBS in the U.S.

"It is a rare thrill to find a new comedy that is effortlessly funny, warm-hearted and which has such a broad audience appeal," noted Gill Hay, head of acquisitions for Channel 4, in a statement announcing the deal. "We are all looking forward to introducing the U.K. to such a treat."

"Channel 4 has a history of making successful U.S. comedies household names in the U.K. which makes them the perfect home for this show, which we think will be our next big hit sitcom," added Jeffrey Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.