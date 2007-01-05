Ugly Betty on iTunes
By Anne Becker
ABC has put Ugly Betty on iTunes. All episodes form the beginning of the series are available on the Apple iTunes store beginning today for $1.99.
Also on iTunes, ABC will offer an original song by Jason Mraz tied to the "Be Ugly '07" pro-social campaign tied to the show. The song, "The Beauty in Ugly," can be downloaded starting January 9 with a portion of the profits going to non-profit organization Girls Inc.
Separately, ABC has put the second mini-telenovela - or telenovelita - from the show on ABC.com. Jan. 4, the network posted the first of six 2-4-minute clips of Muchas Muchachas, the second in a series of two telenovelas that appear briefly in the TV program. The mini-soap, translated from Spanish to English, tracks a clumsy waitress working at a burlesque venue.
