ABC has put Ugly Betty on iTunes. All episodes form the beginning of the series are available on the Apple iTunes store beginning today for $1.99.

Also on iTunes, ABC will offer an original song by Jason Mraz tied to the "Be Ugly '07" pro-social campaign tied to the show. The song, "The Beauty in Ugly," can be downloaded starting January 9 with a portion of the profits going to non-profit organization Girls Inc.



Separately, ABC has put the second mini-telenovela - or telenovelita - from the show on ABC.com. Jan. 4, the network posted the first of six 2-4-minute clips of Muchas Muchachas, the second in a series of two telenovelas that appear briefly in the TV program. The mini-soap, translated from Spanish to English, tracks a clumsy waitress working at a burlesque venue.

