UFC Scores 5.7M Viewers in Fox Debut

The broadcast debut of UFC on Fox delivered 5.7 million

viewers Saturday night, making it the most-watched UFC event ever, according to

Nielsen fast nationals.

The hour-long event was also the most-watched professional

fight in eight years, since Lewis-Klischko drew 7 million viewers on HBO in

2003.

The fight, which saw Junior do Santos defeat defending

champion Cain Velasquez for the heavyweight crown, also paced ahead of the last

mixed martial arts programs on broadcast television -- Saturday's viewership

was 16% higher than the 4.9 million who tuned in for the premiere of EliteXC on

CBS in 2008.