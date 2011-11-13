UFC Scores 5.7M Viewers in Fox Debut
The broadcast debut of UFC on Fox delivered 5.7 million
viewers Saturday night, making it the most-watched UFC event ever, according to
Nielsen fast nationals.
The hour-long event was also the most-watched professional
fight in eight years, since Lewis-Klischko drew 7 million viewers on HBO in
2003.
The fight, which saw Junior do Santos defeat defending
champion Cain Velasquez for the heavyweight crown, also paced ahead of the last
mixed martial arts programs on broadcast television -- Saturday's viewership
was 16% higher than the 4.9 million who tuned in for the premiere of EliteXC on
CBS in 2008.
