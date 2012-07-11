UFC 148 Prelims Were FX's Most-Watched UFC Telecast

The prelims for Saturday's UFC 148 drew 1.8 million viewers for FX, making it the most-watched UFC event ever on the network, which began televising the MMA outfit this year.

Featuring four undercard fights, the UFC 148 Prelims scored record ratings across key demos drawing 749,000 A18-34; 500,000 M18-34; 403,000 W18-49; 249,000 W18-34 and 375,000 W25-54. It topped cable for the night in all 18-34 demos.

FX's next UFC telecast will be the UFC 149 Prelims on July 21. The second season of The Ultimate Fighter begins in September.