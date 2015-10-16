UCLA Science Scholars Start Year With ‘Bang’

The Big Bang Theory cast and braintrust saluting the 20 students who are the recipients of scholarships compliments of the CBS hit comedy. With an initial donation from the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, combined with gifts from series stars, producers and crew, along with Warner Bros. Television, CBS and other industry figures, The Big Bang Theory Scholarship and Endowment has raised more than $4 million.

Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Steven Molaro were at Stage 25 at Warner Bros. Studios October 14 to greet the students, along with cast members Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and others.

Previously announced in May, the endowment was established to support undergraduate students in need of financial aid who are pursuing their higher education in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at UCLA.

An additional five students will be added in each subsequent academic year, in perpetuity. The scholarships are awarded based on need to low-income students who have earned admission to UCLA on their own academic merit but need additional support. For the 2015-16 academic year, the 20 recipients are majoring in fields such as astrophysics, chemistry, applied mathematics and mechanical engineering.