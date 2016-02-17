UCLA to Honor Jerry Bruckheimer With Film Festival

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television announced Wednesday it will honor film and TV producer Jerry Bruckheimer with a month-long film festival.

The festival will be held in April at UCLA’s Billy Wilder Theater. It will open April 1 with a screening of Top Gun followed by a Q&A with Bruckheimer. Films included in the festival are Black Hawk Down, Beverly Hills Cop, The Rock and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, among others.

“Jerry Bruckheimer’s success has shown that diverse ideas and stories can capture a global audience’s imagination that transcends borders and cultures,” said Teri Schwartz, dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “He has earned the great respect and admiration not only of his peers in the industry, but by legions of fans including our students, faculty and staff. We cannot think of a more deserving person to honor and celebrate during this exciting festival.”

