U-Verse Ups Spanish-Language Offering

AT&T's U-Verse has added 19 new Spanish-language channels to

its multichannel video lineup.

They are Azteca America, Bandamax, CBTV Michoacan, Cine Mexicano,

Centroamerica TV, Estrella TV, Mega TV, Mexico 22, Multimedios, Once

Mexico, Pasiones, Ritmoson Latino, Telefe Internacional, TV Chile, TV Colombia,

TV Dominicana, TVE Internacional, Vme Kids and VeneMovies.

The channels bring U-Verse's Spanish-language offerings to a total

of 56, available in its Paquete Espanol or U200 Latino packages.

That's a lot of channels, but viewers can watch as many as four of

them at once using U-Verse's My Multiview application.