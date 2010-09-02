U-Verse Ups Spanish-Language Offering
AT&T's U-Verse has added 19 new Spanish-language channels to
its multichannel video lineup.
They are Azteca America, Bandamax, CBTV Michoacan, Cine Mexicano,
Centroamerica TV, Estrella TV, Mega TV, Mexico 22, Multimedios, Once
Mexico, Pasiones, Ritmoson Latino, Telefe Internacional, TV Chile, TV Colombia,
TV Dominicana, TVE Internacional, Vme Kids and VeneMovies.
The channels bring U-Verse's Spanish-language offerings to a total
of 56, available in its Paquete Espanol or U200 Latino packages.
That's a lot of channels, but viewers can watch as many as four of
them at once using U-Verse's My Multiview application.
