U-verse Adds MLB Network

AT&T also announced it is adding SD and HD feeds of MLB Network to its U-verse line-up, making the 24-hour network available as part of the U-verse TV U300 package on channel 634 and in HD on channel 1634.

"We're proud to add MLB Network to the U-verse TV lineup for baseball fans in time for opening day of the MLB season," Dan York, president of content, AT&T noted in a statement. "This deal helps us with important strategic content initiatives, and we're excited to deliver comprehensive MLB coverage to U-verse TV baseball fans in HD."