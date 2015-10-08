'Tyrant' Coming Back for Season 3 on FX

FX has ordered a third season of the drama Tyrant, with 10 episodes airing in 2016. Season two was executive produced by Howard Gordon, who was also showrunner, along with Glenn Gordon Caron, Chris Keyser, David Fury, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Hugh Fitzpatrick.

The announcement came from Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “Tyrant’s second season took the show to a new level thanks to the skill and direction of Howard, Chris and Glenn and their creative team, the exceptional cast and a story steeped in family, loyalty and intrigue,” Schrier said. “We look forward to the next chapter and a sensational third season of Tyrant.”

Tyrant is the story of an unassuming American family drawn into the inner workings of a turbulent Middle Eastern nation, according to FX. It is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.