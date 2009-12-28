Tyra Banks to End Talk Show in Spring

Warner Bros.' The Tyra Banks Show will goout of production after this season, confirms the studio. The show will continue in best-of repeats next season from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on The CW.

Warner Bros. launched Tyra in September 2005. The show never achieved high household ratings, but it did turn in adecent performance among young women. In the end, daytime's difficult economics made it impossible to maintain, first forcing it out of syndication and on toThe CW last year, and now out of original production entirely."I'm so proud of the talk show's accomplishmentsover the past five years and of our two Emmys," said host Tyra Banks in astatement.

"Through season five, the Tyra Show's staff will be committed to delivering the kinds of shows that ourfans have come to expect from us. I'm looking forward to the New Year as we'llbe unveiling some exciting new projects as well as working hard on my other new projects - America's Next Top Model, True Beauty, Tyra.com andsome new and surprising things that really speak to the core of who I am andwhat I believe."

Banks is launching her own New York-based studio, Bankable Productions,and also will continue to produce The CW's America's Next Top Model and TrueBeauty. She also has her own Web site, Tyra.com.