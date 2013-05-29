Tyler Perry Series Draws Record Ratings for OWN

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network's first scripted series produced by Tyler Perry yielded record-setting ratings on Tuesday night.

The premiere of The Haves and the Have Nots drew 1.7 million viewers, the highest rated series debut in network history, outperforming the 1.2 million viewers generated by reality series Life With La Toya this past April. A second episode of the series at 10 p.m. drew 1.8 million viewers, said network officials.

The series, which follows the lives of the rich and powerful Cryer family and the hired help who work in their opulent mansion, is the first of two Perry series debuting on OWN this week. Comedy series Love Thy Neighbor premieres tonight with two back-to-back, half-hour episodes beginning at 9 p.m., said OWN.

The two series are part of an exclusive production deal between Perry and OWN reached last October.