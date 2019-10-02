Tyler Perry Making Live Action Family Series For Nick

Nickelodeon and Tyler Perry Studios said the were developing and producing a live-action series for kids and families that will star 10-year-old rapper Young Dylan.

Young Dylan got the news from Perry Wednesday during The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The series, written by Perry, is about a family whose nephew, an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced.

Perry has a long-term pact with Nickelodeon’s parent company Viacom and is producing original series for Viacom’s BET. Tyler Perry Studio’s is also in a joint venture with BET on the streaming service BET+.

Young Dylan has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before and appeared in the revival of Nick’s All That. He has a talent deal with Telepictures, which produces Ellen.

“I’m excited to work with...the team at Nickelodeon and find creative ways to reach new audiences,” said Perry. “I love creating comedy television and can’t wait to work with the talented Young Dylan.”