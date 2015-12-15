Tyler Perry to Host ‘The Passion’ Live on Fox

Fox will air a two-hour live musical event March 20 called The Passion, about the final hours of Jesus Christ’s life on Earth. Tyler Perry is hosting and narrating and Adam Anders will oversee the musical acts.

The event, taking place in New Orleans, occurs on Palm Sunday. Fox has teamed with dick clark productions, Eye2Eye Media and Anders Media to produce the event.

Set in modern day, The Passion will follow the story of Jesus of Nazareth as he presides over the Last Supper, is betrayed by Judas, put on trial by Pontius Pilate, convicted, crucified and resurrected. The story will unfold live at some of New Orleans’ most famed locations.

“The Passion is both wonderfully entertaining and genuinely inspirational,” said David Madden, president, entertainment, Fox. “We are so thrilled to have the multi-talented Tyler Perry join us for this epic music production. He is the perfect host to lead the cast–and viewers–through the streets of New Orleans in this contemporary re-telling of a timeless story.”

Perry is an esteemed director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, actor and author; his many films include Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and he executive produced Precious. His various TV series include House of Payne and Meet the Browns, and the OWN series For Better or Worse and Love Thy Neighbor.

“This Palm Sunday television event is a modern-day production of the most famous story of all time, full of universal themes, which we hope provides a unifying experience, bringing the sacred and secular together,” said Mark Bracco, executive VP of programming and development for dick clark productions.

Bracco, Allen Shapiro (CEO, dick clark productions), Mike Mahan (president, dick clark productions), Jacco Doornbos (CEO/creative director of Eye2Eye Media), Anders (CEO, Anders Media) and David Grifhorst (The Passion: Netherlands) are executive producers. Robert Deaton (CMA Awards) is an executive producer and the showrunner.