Tyler Oakley, EnchufeTV Among Winners at Streamy Awards

Tubefilter and dick clark productions announced the full list of winners for the 4th Annual Streamy Awards Presented by Coca-Cola. Among the winners were Tyler Oakley for Entertainer of the Year, Smosh Games for Best Gaming Channel, EnchufeTV for Show of the Year, SourceFed for Best News and Current Events Show, and Hannah Hart’s My Drunk Kitchen for Best Comedy Series.

The ceremony was streamed live at www.streamys.org from The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 7.

Comedians Grace Helbig and Hannah Hart hosted the evening, which featured performances by Pentatonix, Scott Bradlee & Postmodern Jukebox, and Starship.

Pitbul, Michelle Phan, Tyler Oakley and Shay Carl received the first Streamys Icon Awards Presented by Samsung for their achievements in online video and entertainment.

YouTube stars paid tribute to the recently deceased Joan Rivers during the evening.

The Streamy Awards were produced by dick clark productions, with Assaf Blecher, VP of programming and development, dcp, and Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen, cofounders of Tubefilter, serving as executive producers.

For a full of list winners, click here.