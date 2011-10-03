Ty Pennington Joins ABC Daytime's 'The Revolution'
ABC Daytime announced Monday that Ty Pennington will join
Tim Gunn and Harley Pasternak in The
Revolution, premiering in January 2012.
Pennnington, host of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, will join the show as it explores
health and lifestyle transformations with Gunn and Pasternak. The show, which
will cover all areas of the audience's lives including family, physical and
emotional health, is produced by 3Ball Productions, with JD Roth and Todd
Nelson as executive producers.
"Ty's passionate and deep
connection to everyone he helps makes him the perfect choice to join The Revolution," said Brian Frons, president, Daytime, Disney/ABC Television Group, in
making the announcement. "The energy he brings with him is an
excellent complement to our previously named hosts, Tim Gunn and Harley
Pasternak. Our goal is to include inspiring and informative motivators as
we build The Revolution team and continue
to evolve our lineup with the type of lifestyle programming that daytime
viewers are interested in seeing."
