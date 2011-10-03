Ty Pennington Joins ABC Daytime's 'The Revolution'

ABC Daytime announced Monday that Ty Pennington will join

Tim Gunn and Harley Pasternak in The

Revolution, premiering in January 2012.

Pennnington, host of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, will join the show as it explores

health and lifestyle transformations with Gunn and Pasternak. The show, which

will cover all areas of the audience's lives including family, physical and

emotional health, is produced by 3Ball Productions, with JD Roth and Todd

Nelson as executive producers.

"Ty's passionate and deep

connection to everyone he helps makes him the perfect choice to join The Revolution," said Brian Frons, president, Daytime, Disney/ABC Television Group, in

making the announcement. "The energy he brings with him is an

excellent complement to our previously named hosts, Tim Gunn and Harley

Pasternak. Our goal is to include inspiring and informative motivators as

we build The Revolution team and continue

to evolve our lineup with the type of lifestyle programming that daytime

viewers are interested in seeing."