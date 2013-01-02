Ty Pennington to Host Monthly HLN Series

Ty Pennington, the host of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home

Edition, has been tapped to host a new monthly half-hour series on HLN

called American Journey.





The 10-episode series, which is sponsored by Chevrolet,

tells the stories of people and communities who have found inventive ways to

address problem by applying lessons of the America pioneers.





Each monthly installment of American Journey will air

four times a month on the weekend in primetime. The first episode premieres

Saturday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m., repeating the next day.





"American Journey is the latest way that HLN

will spotlight the resourcefulness and resilience we find as we cover the

American scene," said Scot Safon, executive VP and general manager of HLN.

"With programs like this, and our new daily program Making It in

America, HLN is deepening and broadening its coverage of news stories that

really hit home for our national audience."