Ty Pennington to Host Monthly HLN Series
Ty Pennington, the host of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home
Edition, has been tapped to host a new monthly half-hour series on HLN
called American Journey.
The 10-episode series, which is sponsored by Chevrolet,
tells the stories of people and communities who have found inventive ways to
address problem by applying lessons of the America pioneers.
Each monthly installment of American Journey will air
four times a month on the weekend in primetime. The first episode premieres
Saturday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m., repeating the next day.
"American Journey is the latest way that HLN
will spotlight the resourcefulness and resilience we find as we cover the
American scene," said Scot Safon, executive VP and general manager of HLN.
"With programs like this, and our new daily program Making It in
America, HLN is deepening and broadening its coverage of news stories that
really hit home for our national audience."
