Ty Burrell Signs Development Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Modern Family star Ty Burrell has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television to write, cocreate and develop comedy projects for the studio. The deal will not impact Burrell’s onscreen status with Modern Family, which is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

“We love Ty as a performer, of course, but he’s also demonstrated a real talent for developing,” said Jonnie Davis, president, creative affairs, 20th Century Fox Television. “We did a project with him two seasons ago, and although it didn’t ultimately go to pilot, it was quite special—very specific and unusual. This deal is about deepening our relationship with this deservedly award-winning actor and tapping into a comedic community we want to access.”

In August, Burrell won his second Primetime Emmy Award for his work on Modern Family, his first having come in 2011. He is represented by ICM and attorney J. Franklin Stewart.