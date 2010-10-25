Two Spots Left in Super Bowl

Fox has only two 30-second commercials remaining for sale in

the upcoming Super Bowl, the network has told some of its clients, according to

sources familiar with the conversations.

Spots in this year's Super Bowl began selling early

with Fox reporting that it has sold 80% of its inventory in June. The previous

year, CBS got to the 70% mark in September. Last month it was reported that Fox

had sold more than 90% of its inventory.

In addition to a price tag of about $3 million per

commercial, Fox is only going to make a deal with advertisers willing to buy a

package of pre-game spots as well.

Super Bowl XLV will be held Feb. 6, 2011 at Cowboys Stadium

in Arlington, Texas. The game is nearly always the most watched TV program of

the year. The game will be followed by an episode of Glee.

Fox is also busy selling the few remaining spots in the

World Series, which it will broadcast beginning later this week.