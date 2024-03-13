Two Netflix Shows Open Atop TVision Power Score Rankings
‘The Program,’ ‘The Gentlemen’ have strong openings
Two new Netflix shows were the top programs in TVisions Power Score rankings of series on connected TV for the week of March 4.
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping was the No. 1 show, followed by The Gentlemen.
Rounding out the top five were Hulu’s Shogun (which was No. 1 the previous week), Apple TV Plus’s Masters of the Air and Apple’s Constellation.
Netflix placed eight shows in the Top 20, including Young Sheldon and Brooklyn Nine Nine which can be watched on other streaming services as well.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.
