Two More TV Stations Face FCC Fines

The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining KBZK-TV Bozeman, Mont., and KRIS-TV Corpus Christi, Texas, a total of $14,000 for failure to properly maintain their public files.

KBZK-TV took the biggest hit at $10,000 for not having five years’ worth of issues/programs lists on file. Those are the lists that show what issues of public importance the station's programming had addressed.

KRIS was fined $4,000 for omitting one year's worth of the same issues/program list.

Both stations volunteered the lapses in their license-renewal filings.