'Two and a Half Men' Production Shut Down for Remainder of Season

CBS and Warner Bros. are halting production of the network's hit sitcom Two and a Half Men following an outburst by series star Charlie Sheen on live radio Thursday.

"Based on the totality of Charlie Sheen's statements, conduct and condition, CBS and Warner Bros. Television have decided to discontinue production of Two and a Half Men for the remainder of the season," CBS said in a statement late Thursday.

The Website TMZ.com posted audio of Sheen calling into "The Alex Jones Show" on Thursday afternoon, in which he slammed Men creator Chuck Lorre, calling him a "clown," as well as using anti-Semitic slurs.

Sheen claimed throughout the radio rant that he is completely clean.

CBS and WB had suspended production of the show in late January so that Sheen could enter rehab. Production on four additional episodes was scheduled to resume Feb. 28.