‘Two and a Half Men' on Production Hiatus

Following Charlie Sheen's decision to check into a rehabilitation center, Two and a Half Men, the sitcom which Sheen stars in, has been put on production hiatus.

The decision was made by CBS, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre, the show's executive producer.

"We are profoundly concerned for his health and well-being, and support his decision," they said in a statement Friday.

A CBS spokesperson did not know at press time when production would resume.