‘Two and a Half Men,’ ‘Crazy Ones’ to Swap Timeslots

CBS announced Friday that it is shaking up its Thursday-night lineup, swapping the timeslots of The Crazy Ones and Two and a Half Men.

Beginning with their next original episodes Feb. 27, Two and a Half Men will move up to 9 p.m. and The Crazy Ones will move to 9:30 p.m. Both comedies fell to series lows last week in live plus same day Nielsen ratings—1.7 for The Crazy Ones and 1.9 for Two and a Half Men—against competition from NBC’s pre-opening ceremony Winter Olympics coverage.

The network also announced that new single-camera comedy Bad Teacher will premiere at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24 after The Crazy Ones finishes its 22-episode season. Returning drama Unforgettable will premiere Friday, April 4, at 8 p.m. after the end of the season for Undercover Boss.