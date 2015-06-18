Twix, Nissan, AT&T Among BET Experience Sponsors

Twix, Nissan and AT&T are among the companies sponsoring the BET Experience at L.A. Live this year.

The event, presented by Coca-Cola, is a four-day festival featuring music, comedy and a fan fest attended by thousands of consumers. It is being held June 25-28 this year and is capped off with the live broadcast of the BET Awards.

Marketers can sponsor some of the events and attractions that are part of the Experience.

Coke is returning as the presenting sponsor. It will offer a vistors a chance to get a personalized can of soda as part of its Share A Coke campaign. Coke will also present the 106 & Park stage at the event.

Sprite is presenting sponsor of a hip hop concert at Staples Center featuring Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and others.

Twix will host a gaming lounge and Nissan will present Music Matters, a showcase fortomorrow’s stars.

Other sponsors include Denny’s , J.G. Wentworth, King.com, Korbel, Nationwide, Pantene, Progressive, Sanofi and the U.S. Army.