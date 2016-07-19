Twitter Scores More Video From NBA

The National Basketball Association said it reached an expanded content deal with Twitter that will put exclusive live programming and more video on Twitter, Vine and Periscope.

Working with Turner Broadcasting, which handles NBA Digital, Twitter will have a new weekly NBA pregame show that will be live streamed free to users. The show will feature elements designed to have Twitter conversations integrated into the content. Another live show on Twitter will be announced at a later date.

The move helps Twitter transform from its origins as a 140-character messaging application to a more video-centric service.

“We’re excited about bringing live content to Twitter, which has proven to be an ideal destination for real-time sports conversations,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “We’ve seen technology bring fans closer to our game, teams and players in ways we could have only imagined a decade ago. This expanded partnership will help feed our fans’ growing demand for the NBA by more deeply integrating the league across Twitter’s many platforms.”

The partnership also includes an extension of the NBA and Twitter’s Amplify program, with the league increasing its content creation across Twitter, Vine and Periscope.

"Twitter is the fastest way to find out what’s happening in the NBA and to have a discussion about it," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. "Watching NBA basketball together with Twitter is a great experience, and the league has been at the forefront of embracing new ways to reach their fans. We're happy to bring even more great NBA content to our global audience.”

As part of the deal, @NBA will also produce more videos from major events, including NBA All-Star, NBA Playoffs, The Finals, NBA Draft and others, that will feature player Q&As, takeovers and behind-the-scenes access.

NBA videos on Twitter will continue to include #NBARapidReplay highlights, #NBAVine highlights and behind-the-scenes footage, #PhantomCam player arrivals, plays of the game, animated GIFs, #NBAmixtape custom edits, “Day in the Life” takeovers and Periscope live streams of press conferences and interviews.