Twitter Reacts to Jessica Simpsons’ HSN Appearance

During an appearance on the Home Shopping Network Thursday night, Jessica Simpson did more than just sell gray jeans.

While promoting her clothing collection, the singer-designer’s behavior and slurred words caused many on Twitter to ask, “Is Jessica Simpson drunk?”

Below is a clip, taken from Simpson’s two-hour appearance on HSN, showing her slurring her words.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtyQ0fr_Zbw[/embed]

Despite her behavior in the clip, reports claim she was not drinking.