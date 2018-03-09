Twitter Makes Deal to Stream Live MLS Soccer Matches

Twitter has made a deal with Major League Soccer to live stream 25 matches in the U.S. per season.



The deal comes at a time when the digital and social media companies are competing for sports rights, just as broadcast and cable networks compete for television rights.



Twitter replaces Facebook in carrying MLS matches.



Financial terms were not available.



"We are excited to collaborate with Major League Soccer to bring live soccer matches and video highlights to Twitter," said Kay Madati, VP and global head of content partnerships, Twitter. "Passionate MLS fans will now have live match day action alongside real-time commentary from experts and fellow fans all in one place on Twitter."



Twitter and MLS will also be collaborating on innovative executions to support big MLS events during the season.



The games are being produced for broadcast on Univision’s networks in Spanish. English language version will be available via @MLS and @UnivisionSports, beginning March 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET when Los Angeles Football Club plays at Real Salt Lake.



“MLS constantly strives to connect with fans in new and innovative ways,” said Chris Schlosser, senior VP Media, MLS. “Our fans are the youngest and most socially engaged in pro sports, which is why we are excited to partner with Twitter to feature live matches on their platform.”



Over the last few years, MLS and Twitter have worked together creating content around Big Events including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, Heineken Rivalry Week, Decision Day presented by AT&T, and MLS Cup.