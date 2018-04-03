Twitter Renews Live-Streaming Deal With Major League Baseball

Twitter said it has renewed its deal with Major League Baseball and will offer live streaming of out-of-market games weekly starting Thursday (April 5) when the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics.

The games will be available free in the U.S. for Twitter users at @MLB and via live.twitter.com/MLB.

Financial terms were not dislcosed.

The live stream will be a simulcast of one the teams’ local broadcast.

Twitter will be making advertising packages available to sponsors.

MLB will also make real-time game highlights available for fans at @MLB on Twitter throughout the season. Spanish-language highlights will be available at @LasMayores.

To help fans embellish their baseball Tweets, Twitter and MLB have created special hashtag-triggered emojis for all 30 teams. Fans can join the conversation by Tweeting to their favorite MLB teams with a unique hashtag-triggered emoji all season long.