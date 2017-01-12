Twitter to Live-Stream 'PBS NewsHour' Inauguration Coverage

PBS NewsHour has partnered with Twitter to have its coverage of Inauguration Day streamed on the social media service, with the coverage available to anyone, with or without a Twitter account.

The live stream of the swearing in of President Donald Trump will be bookended by coverage of the inaugural address, parade, and arrival of Trump at the White House. PBS NewsHour managing editor Judy Woodruff and correspondents John Yang and Lisa Desjardins will handle coverage.

“We are delighted to partner with Twitter for Inauguration Day coverage,” Sara Just, NewsHour’s executive producer, said in a statement. “The peaceful transition of power from one president to the next is a powerful moment in the American democratic process. And this year, it comes at a time when the country is embroiled in political discourse like we have rarely seen. Streaming public broadcasting's thoughtful coverage on Twitter will allow more Americans to experience the inauguration and join in discussion around it.”

Panel guests during the PBS NewsHour production will include New York Times columnist David Brooks, columnist Mark Shields, PBS NewsHour Weekend correspondent Jeff Greenfield, and Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, among others.

“Twitter is where news and politics are discussed in real time every day, and we're excited to collaborate with PBS NewsHour around this historic event to bring public broadcasting's live coverage to Twitter,” said Twitter COO Anthony Noto. “NewsHour's broadcast will integrate dependable, thorough coverage with the live Inauguration Day conversation on Twitter.”