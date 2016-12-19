Twitter to Live Stream Golden Globe Red Carpet

Twitter will live stream a two-hour live red carpet pre-show for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The show will be produced by dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the awards. It will appear on Jan. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

The awards show itself will be broadcast live coast-to-coast by NBC, with Jimmy Fallon as host. The awards air 8-11 p.m. ET and 5-8 p.m. PT.

The red carpet pre-show will feature interviews with celebrities and some questions will be sourced from fans using Twitter. The live stream can be found at goldenglobes.twitter.com, @goldenglobes or in Twitter Moments.

Twitter has been doing more live video. This season it has been simulcasting NFL games on Thursday nights and is planning to webcast two original shows for the NBA.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is always searching for innovative ways and original tools to reach our audience wherever it is as Hollywood comes together on one night to celebrate the best in motion pictures and television – and Twitter is the recognized partner to help us expand our audience,” said HFPA president Lorenzo Soria. “With the community that Twitter has built, together we will bring the magic of the Golden Globe Awards red carpet to the homes and eyes of aspiring storytellers across the country.”

As part of the live stream, comprehensive advertising packages will be available via Twitter.

“Twitter is critical to the live element of our shows by connecting audiences through real time conversation,” said Mike Mahan, president, dick clark productions. “Through this partnership we will create a unique live streaming pre-show experience that takes our audience closer to the Golden Globes.”