Twitter Launching TV Campaign With Chance The Rapper

Twitter says it is launching a new ad campaign for its social messaging service using the slogan #SeeEverySide.

Twitter says the theme emerged from conversations with users including @ChanceTheRapper—who is featured in the first spot, airing Monday night during The Bachelorette on ABC.

“Chance’s authentic use of Twitter is powerful as is his fandom and the conversation that surrounds him. We spotlight the voices of fans, press, influencers and artists—every side of the conversation—at the speed of Twitter,” said Twitter CMO Leslie Berland in a blog post.

"In the next few weeks, we will also be launching films showing every side of sports and news," Berland said.

Any requests? Real instruments? No problem.



With @chancetherapper and Twitter, music is happening. #SeeEverySidepic.twitter.com/1MF5NtIFan

— Twitter (@Twitter) June 19, 2017