Twitter Integrates Nielsen Products Into Video Ad Sales Platform

Twitter and Nielsen reached a deal that expands the integration of Nielsen audience measurement and outcome products into Twitter’s video ad sales platform.

The Nielsen products include Nielsen Media Impact and Nielsen Ad Intel. Twitter platform users will also get expanded access to Nielsen Total Ad Ratings.

“To compete in a fragmented ecosystem, publishers require tools that help them plan their cross-media media strategies efficiently as well as provide deeper analysis and more robust insights of an advertiser’s campaign across screens,” Jay Nielsen, senior VP, planning products at Nielsen.

“Twitter’s use of NMI and Ad Intel levels the playing field and ensures they have the same metrics and tools as agencies and advertisers, facilitating alignment on a common goal and plan. With TAR’s expedited capabilities, Twitter will now be able to better monetize the incremental reach and frequency delivered by ads on their platform," Nielsen said. “Altogether, our expanded collaboration will help Twitter maximize their video platform and unlock more value for advertisers as this type of video consumption continues to grow.”

The added resources will give Twitter advertisers the ability to do more robust pre- and post-campaign planning, understand cross-media planner and deliver campaign results with more speed and agility.

“With a highly engaged audience and powerful premium video content, Twitter is where advertisers can connect with consumers in the moments that matter most to them,” said Doug Brodman, Twitter’s director of North America agency and platform solutions. “Nielsen’s cross-media suite will make it easier to augment our client’s video strategy and planning with Twitter's premium video inventory and optimize audience reach and frequency alongside other top video platforms. Ultimately, this expanded partnership brings increased transparency, clarity and value to Twitter's video solutions for our agency partners and advertisers.”