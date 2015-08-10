Twitter Gets Multi-Year Video Deal With NFL

The NFL and Twitter announced a new multiyear deal that enables Twitter to deliver official NFL video and other content to fans.

Twitter and the NFL have already worked together through the Twitter Amplify program. The new deal gives Twitter users access to more content, including in-game highlights from pre-season through the Super Bowl.

The deal also lets Twitter offer brands the opportunity to present NFL content created for Twitter on PCs, tablets and mobile devices.

“We are very excited to partner with Twitter in a more comprehensive way”, said Vishal Shah, VP of media strategy & business development. “There is a massive amount of NFL-related conversation our fans, teams and players are having on the platform. Providing the Twitter audience with engaging and authentic NFL content will magnify their social experience throughout the year.”

The NFL and Twitter will continue to collaborate on new discovery features and user experiences to broaden access of NFL content.

“Twitter users and brands cannot get enough NFL video and news, and they’ll now get more of it, and faster, than ever before,” said Glenn Brown, head of Twitter content partnerships and Amplify. “Over the past two years, NFL content on Twitter has seen best-in-class user engagement rates, and the expanded partnership will bolster the fan experience on the platform.”