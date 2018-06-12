Twitter Expands Availability of Pre-Roll Video Ads

With video views on its platform growing, Twitter says it is making pre-roll spots available to all advertisers in 12 global markets including the United States.

Twitter says that video views have nearly doubled over the past year and video is its top revenue generating ad format, accounting for more than half of its ad revenue.

In-Stream Video Ads were rolled out by Twitter in April and were designed to run in premium content created by Twitters partners, including TV networks, sports leagues and news outlets.

Now Twitter is saying the in-stream ads will be available to all advertisers, including advertisers using Twitter’s self-serve tools, in 12 markets. In addition to the U.S., the markets are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

“Twitter's In-Stream Video Ads connect brands to compelling, brand-safe video content, allowing marketers to capture consumers' attention when they are most receptive,” said Mike Park, Twitter VP, emerging content products, in a blog post.

One brand that used In-Stream Video Ads was Pizza Hut, which used it to promote its Hut Rewards program.

Twitter points to research done by Nielsen Brand Effect, which found that people who saw In-Stream video ads on Twitter were 70% more likely to recall the brand’s ad, 28% more likely to be aware of the advertiser’s brand and had a 6% higher purchase intent.

Other research shows that using In-Stream Video with another Twitter video ad product, Promote Video) increased brand health metrics.

Michael Law , managing director, U.S. media investment at Dentsu Aegis Network said the agency has worked with Twitter with more than a dozen brands. “Twitter's unique value is clear: brands can reach audiences watching premium, brand-safe digital video. In-Stream Video Ads have allowed us to guarantee our clients can reach their target audiences at scale,” Law said.