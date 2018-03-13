Twitter, ESPN Bingeing On March Madness

ESPN is producing a 12-hour show covering the start of the men’s college basketball championship tournament that will stream exclusively on Twitter, the companies said.



Fitz’s Big Basketball Binge-A-Thon Bonanza, hosted by ESPN’s Jason Fitz, will start at noon ET on March 15 and run the final buzzer of that night’s games.



Fitz will be in Bristol, Conn., watching the games and interacting with fans and followers on Twitter.



The games are being televised by CBS and Turner.



Fitz will also be interacting with several ESPN personalities during the program.



“I’m unbelievably pumped to watch one of the best days of the sports calendar year with some of the most awesome people at ESPN,” said Fitz. “We’re going to do exactly what everyone wants to do on the first full day of the tournament: Watch basketball, do stupid stuff, eat tons of food and have a blast.”



This will be the second show that Fitz has hosted on Twitter. Last fall, he co-hosted Ranking Reactions with Mike Golic, Jr., which featured real-time conversation as fans and experts reacted to the latest college football rankings and news.