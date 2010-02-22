Twentieth Ups ‘Lyrics' Clearances to 65%

Twentieth Television has increased the clearances for its new syndicated game show, Don't Forget the Lyrics!, to 65%, the company said Feb. 22. The program, produced by RDF USA, has now been sold in top 20 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Boston and Dallas.

Twentieth added stations from the Fox, Sinclair, Local TV, Gannett, Newport, Venture and Morgan Murphy Media broadcast groups to its roster.

Lyrics will premiere this fall with concurrent runs on News Corp.-owned MyNetworkTV, where it will be paired with Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?, and Viacom-owned VH1. The show will be hosted by Mark McGrath, former co-host of Warner Bros.' Extra. In it, contestants sing along karaoke-style until the words suddenly stop and the contestant must remember the lyrics.