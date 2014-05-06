Twentieth Television Ups Jodi Chisarick

Jodi Chisarick has been promoted to senior VP and general sales manager, media sales of Twentieth Television, it was announced on Tuesday.

Chisarick,who most recently served as senior VP of pricing and planning, will oversee Twentieth Television’s sales team as well as client initiatives for the company’s programming slate from 20th Century Fox Television and Debmar-Mercury.

The 20-year Twentieth vet will report to Michael Teicher, executive VP, media sales.

The syndication and distribution arm of 21st Century Fox also announced the opening of West Coast media sales office. The new unit will be helmed by Mary Strabel, VP of media sales, who will report to Chisarick.

“For nearly 20 years Jodi has been an invaluable asset to the Twentieth Television media sales team,” said Teicher. “Jodi’s relationships, market savvy and institutional knowledge of 20th Television make her the ideal fit for this elevated position."

“At the same time, we are thrilled that Mary will oversee the west coast office,” he added. “In order to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and competitive media sales landscape, it is more important than ever we are aligned to stay closer to our key clients and agencies – located in all corners of the country.”

Chisarick shared Teicher's enthusiasm, saying: “This is an exciting time at Twentieth as we have taken a new approach to building deeper, more meaningful relationships with clients and agencies. … I am thrilled to work closely with Michael as we continue to share Twentieth’s unique opportunities with the advertising community.”