Twentieth Television Court Shows Stay in Session
Twentieth Television renewed all three of its court shows -- Cristina’s Court, Judge Alex and Divorce Court -- for the 2008-09 season, president and chief operating officer Bob Cook said.
Cristina’s Court stars Judge Cristina Perez, the first TV judge to cross over to U.S. domestic syndication from a U.S. Spanish-language network. Perez previously hosted La Corte de Familia on NBC Universal-owned Telemundo. The show will enter season three next fall.
Judge Alex,featuring Judge Alex Ferrer, is going into season four.
Divorce Court -- which switched to Judge Lynn Toler last fall after featuring Judge Mablean Ephriam since the show’s return to the air in 1999 -- will start season 10. The original version of Divorce Court launched on U.S. television in 1957 and ran until 1969, starring Judge Voltaire Perkins.
