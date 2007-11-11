Twentieth Television Clears Boston Legal

Twentieth Television cleared drama Boston Legal in 46 markets, representing 50% of the United States.

Stations from Disney-ABC, NBC Universal, Scripps, Sunbeam, Allbritton Communications, Meredith and Cox Television all purchased the show for weekend runs.

Boston Legal stars Emmy Award-winners James Spader and William Shatner as two Boston attorneys who follow their own moral code but almost always win the case. It was created by David E. Kelley, and he and Bill D'Elia are executive producers. The show is produced in association with 20th Century Fox Television.