Twentieth Gives in to Temptation

Twentieth Television has confirmed that it will bring out FremantleMedia North America’s interactive, transactional shopping format game show Temptation for NATPE.

The half-hour strip for fall 2007 has been cleared on Fox’s 10 duopoly stations covering 24% of the U.S., including WWOR New York, KCOP Los Angeles and WPWR Chicago.

Marking a first, the show will contain an interactive element, making prizes available to viewers at discounted prices via phone and the program’s official Website.

Based on FremantleMedia’s global format of Sale of the Century, Temptation pits three contestants against one another who earn cash by answering a series of questions about pop culture and current events. The winning contestant is the individual with the most money and, throughout the program, opponents are tempted to spend the cash on high-end prizes at bargain prices.

In its original U.S. format, Sale of the Century aired on NBC between 1983 and 1989. It started appearing under the Temptation banner in Australia in 2005.