Twentieth Clears ‘Earl’ In Half The Country

Twentieth Television has cleared My Name is Earl in nearly 50% of the U.S., said Bob Cook, the company’s president and chief operating officer on Thursday.

That includes nine of the top ten markets -- including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas – and more than 25 markets. Twentieth has sold the off-net sitcom to the Fox, Tribune, CBS, Hearst-Argyle and Sinclair station groups for a fall 2009 debut.

The Emmy-winning series stars Jason Lee and is in its fourth season on NBC.

Earlier today, Twentieth said it was cancelling The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet come fall. The company is actively selling How I Met Your Mother, which airs in primetime on CBS, and has just taken a first-run version of Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader out for sale.