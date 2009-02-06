Twentieth Cancels 'Cristina’s Court'

Related:Mort Marcus: More Syndie Cancellations Loom

Twentieth Television’s court show, Cristina’s Court, will not return for fall 2009, the company said Friday. The show will remain in production and on the air through September 2009.



Cristina’s Court, hosted by Cristina Perez, is in its third season on the air. In 2008, the show won the first-ever Daytime Emmy for a court show. Cristina’s Court was the first court to be adapted for English-language television from Spanish-language TV. Previously, Perez hosted a popular program on NBC Universal-owned Telemundo titled La Corte De Familia.



Cristina’s Court joins a growing list of syndicated shows facing cancellation because the lack of advertising and cash in the marketplace are making them economically impossible to continue to produce.