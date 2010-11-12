TWC In Wisconsin Gets Inspiration

Time Warner Cable has added The Inspiration

Network to its Digital Variety package in Wisconsin.

The network, targeted to "socially

conservative Baby Boomers," will now be delivering gospel music, Waltons and Highway to Heaven reruns and other "family values"

programming on channel 387 in the Milwaukee area, Green Bay and Appleton.

Launched in 1990, Inspiration reaches 65 million subs,

approximately 27 million via cable, 18 million on DirecTV and another 14 million

on DISH.