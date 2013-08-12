TWC, TiVo Join Tech Emmy Haul

Time Warner Cable has won two Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering for 2013 in the categories of the network DVR and video-on-demand dynamic ad insertion, while TiVo was recognized for its personalization and video search platform.

The first TWC award recognized the MSO's "Pioneering Work in Implementation and Deployment of a Network DVR," with that work going back to 2001 and the original Mystro TV effort that helped to spawn "Start Over" and other advanced video services and applications. Cablevision is also notching an tech Emmy in the nDVR category.

Time Warner Cable's second tech Emmy will recognize the MSO's efforts with VOD dynamic ad insertion, which enables programmer to insert relevant ads into on-demand programming on the fly and extract more value out of their high-value content using cable's VOD platform.

