TWC Sportsnet to Carry Buss Funeral
Time Warner Cable Sportsnet, which carries Los Angeles
Lakers games, will cover the memorial service for the team's late owner, Dr.
Jerry Buss, as well as post-service programming featuring reflections on Buss.
Buss,
80, died Feb. 18.
Buss' service will be Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Time Warner Cable
Deportes, TWC's Spanish-language regional sports net, will also carry the
service, which will re-air in its entirety the following day.
Hosting the telecast on Sportsnet will be Chris McGee and
Lakers play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald. Ricardo Celis will host on
Deportes along with Lakers play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez.
