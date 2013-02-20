TWC Sportsnet to Carry Buss Funeral

Time Warner Cable Sportsnet, which carries Los Angeles

Lakers games, will cover the memorial service for the team's late owner, Dr.

Jerry Buss, as well as post-service programming featuring reflections on Buss.

Buss,

80, died Feb. 18.

Buss' service will be Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Time Warner Cable

Deportes, TWC's Spanish-language regional sports net, will also carry the

service, which will re-air in its entirety the following day.

Hosting the telecast on Sportsnet will be Chris McGee and

Lakers play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald. Ricardo Celis will host on

Deportes along with Lakers play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez.