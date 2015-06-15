TWC’s Matt Zelesko Heading to Comcast

Matt Zelesko, a top video and IP applications engineering exec at Time Warner Cable, is leaving the New York-based operator at the end of this month to join Comcast in Philadelphia.

Zelesko will start at Comcast sometime in July as senior VP, software development engineering, where he will assume a leadership role on the MSO’s consumer applications team, a Comcast spokesperson said. X1, Comcast’s next-gen, IP-capable platform that features a cloud-based interface, is part of that group’s responsibilities.

Zelesko, who joined Time Warner Cable in July 2011, currently serves as senior VP, converged technology group, at TWC, where he has played a key role in the MSO’s development and deployment of multiscreen applications for platforms such as the Xbox One, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, Web browsers and iOS and Android mobile devices. He has also been heavily involved in the development of a cloud-based interface for set-tops and other devices, and TWC’s strategy for the Reference Design Kit (RDK), a preintegrated software stack for set-tops and gateways that is being managed by Comcast, TWC and Liberty Global.

