TWC Maxx Upgrades Roll into Raleigh

Time Warner Cable said it has begun "TWC Maxx" upgrades in Raleigh, N.C., paving the way for an all-digital shift that will feature broadband speeds boosts and the rollout of a souped-up, six-tuner “enhanced” HD-DVR.

TWC is getting that work underway in a speed-happy area that is also the target of AT&T’s fiber-based 1-Gig-capable “GigaPower” service. In January, Google Fiber picked Raleigh as one of 18 expansion cities for its mix of 1-Gig broadband and pay-TV services.

TWC announced on its corporate blog that it will soon begin to alert subscribers in Raleigh the upgrade, which is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.